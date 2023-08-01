AG

Kenric Wakeen Griffin, co-owner of New Horizons Durable Medical Equipment based in Frisco, TX, was sentenced to 49 months of federal incarceration to be followed by a year of supervised release for his role in a medical equipment fraud scheme. In addition, Griffin was ordered to pay $5,114,016.19 in restitution to government health care programs. A jury convicted Griffin of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, as well as seven counts of payment and receipt of kickbacks.

Griffin obtained patients by offering and paying kickbacks to marketers as well as disguising illegal payments as marketing services and outsourced business services. Griffin then submitted false claims to both Medicaid and Medicare for orthopedic equipment that was never provided, not medically necessary, and not authorized by a physician.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription