Henderson’s newest dining experience, The Concession Stand, hosted a soft opening Thursday afternoon, giving a sneak peek of delicious things to come for the downtown district.
With a short but delightful taster’s menu available, owner Jarod Abbott, invited area diners to his new downtown digs not only to taste test his handful of homestyle options but offer opinions and insight on what they might like to see in the future. Abbott shared the interesting and entertaining designs he has in mind for historically quiet area.
The Stand’s grand opening is set to be an absolute extravaganza with an open-air, street-side concert by up and coming country artist Don Louis, and the official opening of the attached curiosity shop. No exact date has been set but the event is planned for mid-May.
“It’s going to be fun,” said Abbott. “Right now we’re just focusing on practicing and getting good at serving the public. We’ve got good prices, great quality, and can’t wait to see what we can do to bring this area to life.”
A Tyler-native, Abbott is an experienced chef, having worked in the refined kitchens of Willow Brook Country Club alongside his chef, Dion, and expects to bring their shared experience, pallette, and skills to the plates of his customers. His state-fair concession stand style menu is ever-expanding with talk of funnel cake fries, cheese steak, snow cones, cotton candy, pickles, and a wide selection of drinks, snacks, and candies. There may have been a repeated requested from his first customer for the installation of a soft-serve machine but it is unknown whether Abbott intends to make good on those appeals.
“We have a serious culinary background,” explained Abbott. “Everything we do here is going to be with that kind of touch. We have a short menu right now but we just want people to come out and give us a shot, give this area a shot.”
New burger enthusiast and walking-distance neighbor to the snack shop, Shana Moland, happily vouched for the quality of the Stand’s offerings and the chef’s skills saying, “Mmm, that burger is incredible. The bun is toasted and that’s so necessary for a really good burger. The edges are crispy, that’s delicious.”
“It was almost like divine appointment for me to be here,” he said. “I wasn’t looking for a restaurant to start, I just have a deep background in it. I had partners who were excited about his location.”
The proximity to the heart of Henderson’s Heritage Syrup Festival could prove to be lucrative for the small business, but money is not the motivation for Abbott. His dedication to the craft and the chance to not only serve the community but become a part of it led Abbott to buy out his partners and pursue the venture alone.
“You come in and you fill needs and you bring a service to people,” said Abbott. “The money will come, you don’t worry about that. Money is, it’s just currency. Being a part of the people here, serving the community, that’s what’s really valuable.”
Abbott’s expansions are only intended to positively affect the area and compliment services offered by other nearby businesses. He hopes to help create a bit of a downtown nightlife scene with small concerts, movie nights, and family-friendly events designed to bring the community outdoors. Other nearby businesses are hoping to pair with Abbott and his crew to host open mic nights and add to the after-hours excitement possible in the area.
The Concession Stand’s current hours are Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they are located between Quick Copy and Happy at Home Healthcare at 201 S. Main Street.