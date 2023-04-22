Henderson’s newest dining experience, The Concession Stand, hosted a soft opening Thursday afternoon, giving a sneak peek of delicious things to come for the downtown district.

With a short but delightful taster’s menu available, owner Jarod Abbott, invited area diners to his new downtown digs not only to taste test his handful of homestyle options but offer opinions and insight on what they might like to see in the future. Abbott shared the interesting and entertaining designs he has in mind for historically quiet area.

