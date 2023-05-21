Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen joined extended members of the community in celebrating the special day of one Pine Lodge resident.
Mrs. Wilma Bennett celebrated her 100th birthday surrounding by those she loves most in the cozy dining area of the Pine Lodge Assisted Living Community in Henderson. Complete with a live band singing some old-time favorites, Bennett’s friends, family, and Pine Lodge neighbors were treated to a buffet-style dinner, and a beautiful double-layer pink floral cake.
“I couldn’t ask for more,” said Bennett. “I’ve got all my favorite people here, my pink cake is so pretty with all these flowers, and I am so comfortable and happy here in my home.”
In awe of the incredible things she’s witnessed within her joyous century, Mayor Fullen visited with Bennett about her family history within Henderson and Rusk County, the passing invention Model Ts and her spry, silly and clearly fun-loving demeanor. Another surprise on her special day, Fullen read out loud a document making the official proclamation that Thursday, May 18, 2023, be known as Wilma Warren Bennett Day!
“Whereas, Wilma Warren Bennett has seen many wonderful changes, miraculous inventions and world-altering events in her lifetime,” Fullen said, quoting her official proclamation. “And whereas, Wilma Warren Bennett is beloved by both family and friends alike; and whereas Wilma Warren Bennett is a very special person held in high esteem by all those who know her.”
Along with Mayor Fullen, Chief Chad Taylor and Lt. Charles Helton of the Henderson Police Department were on hand to congratulate Bennett on her special day. Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez made his rounds visiting with familiar faces while 50s-styled social butterfly Kelli West Potts flitted around the common areas hugging necks, shaking hands, and sharing stories.