Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen joined extended members of the community in celebrating the special day of one Pine Lodge resident.

Mrs. Wilma Bennett celebrated her 100th birthday surrounding by those she loves most in the cozy dining area of the Pine Lodge Assisted Living Community in Henderson. Complete with a live band singing some old-time favorites, Bennett’s friends, family, and Pine Lodge neighbors were treated to a buffet-style dinner, and a beautiful double-layer pink floral cake.

