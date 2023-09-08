Patriot Day will take on special significance within the City of Henderson this year, as the American Veterans Traveling Tribute will make its way to Lake Forest Park this Monday, 9/11.

The traveling monument to those lost in the events on September 11, 2001, will be escorted to the park grounds by law enforcement, first responders and Patriot Guard riders. The early morning procession will make its way through town on Highway 79 where it will exit at the traffic star. The monument will be on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an early ceremony, including the highly decorated owner of American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT), Retired Lieutenant Colonel Don Allen.

Spearheaded by the Queen of social gatherings, Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Bonnie Geddie, who recognized the impact such a memorial could have on the heart of this patriotic city, worked diligently to bring this idea to life.

Having sponsored the 2012 Vietnam Wall memorial and realizing the truth behind Geddie's sentimental request, Rader Funeral Home agreed to help ensure the event went as planned.

"I've been there and seen all those things in New York and I thought wow that would be really neat to have something like that come to our town," said Preston Rader. "When she told me it could happen on 9/11 I let her know that we would be the sponsor. It felt like a really important thing."

"This is an exciting day and event for our community," exclaimed Henderson City Manager, Jay Abercrombie.

"The opportunity to have the traveling 9/11 memorial in Henderson on September 11th is something that really allows our community to bring the tragedy of that day in New York, close to our small town in East Texas. The communities of Henderson and Rusk County have always been a generous and close-knit community. Tragedies such as that on September 11th, 2001, always have a way or bringing people together of all backgrounds to mourn and band together in solidarity against evil."

Originally formed in 1998, AVTT passed through the hands of several owners before being purchased and reformed in 2005, by Allen and his wife Dr. Barb Allen. When LTC Don Allen retired from the Army he had a calling that drew him to doing something for fellow veterans. He utilized his talents in the very beginning by literally running a one-man show (fabrication, marketing and setting up shows). As time pressed forward, the need for forward and upward growth was imminent. The travelling monuments have expanded, now offering tributes from every major conflict from World War I until today and have been part of more than 300 events across the United States over the last 15 years.

