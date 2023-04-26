The 5th Annual Designer Handbag BINGO benefitting the Rusk-Panola County Children’s Advocacy Center was a rowdy, raucous good time.

The Friday night event was a sold out success with representatives from local businesses, civic organizations, and elected officials gathering in the Rusk County Youth Expo Center for a night filled with laughter, music, expensive purses, and muscle-bound handbag models.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription