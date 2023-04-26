The 5th Annual Designer Handbag BINGO benefitting the Rusk-Panola County Children’s Advocacy Center was a rowdy, raucous good time.
The Friday night event was a sold out success with representatives from local businesses, civic organizations, and elected officials gathering in the Rusk County Youth Expo Center for a night filled with laughter, music, expensive purses, and muscle-bound handbag models.
The night’s emcee and BINGO-caller, Brant Bane, owner of Bane Investment Holdings, kept attendees in stitches with his biting humor paired the witty banter with floor host, Rachelle Thrasher, occasionally known as Reba when the lyrical bug hits her and a microphone is nearby. This was her chance and Fancy didn’t let us down!
Her hilariously risque humor mixed well with the freely flowing beer and wine making for a highly entertaining evening. Thrasher danced the night away during the extended song breaks mid-BINGO game. A snippet of the Village People’s YMCA set the entire crowd to motion as arms flailed those famous letters, in unison and many not accurately timed.
Fun-loving dancers mounted chairs and tables, raising voices to their limits all to the added enjoyment of competition-minded onlookers, and those who hadn’t quite sipped enough to lose their sensibilities.
Renowned author Colleen Hoover, an international and #1 New York Times bestselling author of romance, young adult, thriller, women’s fiction and paranormal romance with distinctly Texan roots, brought an added touch of class to this upscale event. Hoover was on hand for a book signing and quick Q&A before trying her own hand at winning one of the divine designer bags. A member of her own entourage snagged one of the prizes.