One person was arrested after shooting another person in the abdomen in the Leverett's Chapel area, the Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

Valdez said the sheriff's office and EMS were called to the 9400 block of Texas 42 in Leverett's Chapel in reference to a gunshot victim.

