One person was arrested after shooting another person in the abdomen in the Leverett's Chapel area, the Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.
Valdez said the sheriff's office and EMS were called to the 9400 block of Texas 42 in Leverett's Chapel in reference to a gunshot victim.
"Dispatch was advised that the suspected shooter had left the scene,"Valdez said. "The victim sustained a shotgun wound to the abdomen and was taken to UT Tyler Hospital and later taken to Dallas by helicopter."
Valdez said a suspect, whose identity was not released because the person has not yet been arraigned, was taken into custody 30 minutes after the call came out.
"Investigators were called to the scene and a search warrant was executed on the residence where the shooting occurred," Valdez said. "At this time, that is all the information that I can release."