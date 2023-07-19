MID-MORNING COFFEE DONATIONS

Walmart

Wallace & Sons’ Wrecker Service

Henderson Federal Savings Bank

Martha McDougal – Century 21 Heritage Realty

Micah & Sandra Ruddell – Century 21 Heritage Realty

Origin Bank

Henderson RV Park

Texas Bank

Yates Buick GMC

HEDCO

Brookdale Henderson

Vera Bank

Angel Care Hospice

First Presbyterian Church

Pine Lodge Assisted Living

The Depot Museum

Republic Services

T-Mobile

Jake Culpepper won half the Soap Box for $13.

VeraBank won the Cash Bowl for $115 and

donated it to Pine Lodge & Crossroads Family Care School Supply Drive.

