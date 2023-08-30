Our regular Church Service begins at 11:00 p.m. in our main auditorium. Bro. Mark Howard will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 7:1-5 Christ’s Brother V,1. After these things Jesus walked in Galilee; for He did not want to walk in Judea, because the Jews sought to kill Him. 2. Now the Jews’ Feast of Tabernacles was at hand. 3. His brothers therefore said to Him, “Depart from here and go into Judea, that Your disciples also may see the works that You are doing. 4. For no one does anything in secret while he himself seeks to be known openly. If You do these things, show Yourself to the world.” 5. For even His brothers did not believe in Him. Jesus’s brothers did not believe who he really was until after the resurrection. Do you really know who Jesus is? Read John chapter 7 yourself or come Sunday to Second Baptist and hear this life changing message, If you have Questions call me at 903-646-5327. I will be Glad to help you find answers.
This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship Hall at the back of our Building. Our lesson comes Lamentations 3:19-33 V.19 Remember my affliction and roaming, The wormwood and the gall. 20. My soul still remembers And sinks within me. 21. This I recall to my mind, Therefore I have hope. 22. Through the LORD’s mercies we are not consumed, Because His compassions fail not. 23. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness. 24. “The LORD is my portion,” says my soul, “Therefore I hope in Him!” 25. The LORD is good to those who wait for Him, To the soul who seeks Him. 26. It is good that one should hope and wait quietly For the salvation of the LORD. 27. It is good for a man to bear The yoke in his youth.
Sunday School for Children and youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard.
We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. We are currently In the book of 1 Corinthians.
Wednesday we are studying in the book of 2 Samuel, starting at 6:30 Pm. Both studies are held in our Fellowship Area in the back part of the Church.