The Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum will host Kids’ Day on Saturday, Sept. 2.
On that day, there will be free admission for everyone from 10 a.m. to noon.
Kids’ Day will feature story time, face painting, balloon creations by Happy T. Clown and much, much more to keep the entire family entertained.
“Bring your friends, family and neighbors for a morning of laughter, joy and memorable moments,” said Olivia Moore, KC museum services director. “Explore the rich history of East Texas while enjoying a morning of entertainment – designed especially for the young ones.”
The museum’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information or to schedule a group tour, call the ETOM at (903) 983-8295 or visit www.kilgore.edu/oilmuseum.