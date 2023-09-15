RUSK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT will hold a regularly called meeting at 10 a.m., September 20, in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted to-wit;
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. INVOCATION
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG
(1) Discuss and possibly budget amendments and/or transfers.
(2) Approve employee payroll for September 20th, 2023.
(3) Discuss and possibly approve the proclamation proclaiming Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, as National Night Out in Rusk County.
(4) Discuss and possibly approve leaving the Rusk County 2024 Sheriff and Constable Fees at the same amount.
(5) Discuss and possibly approve an interlocal agreement between Tatum ISD and Rusk County.
(6) Discuss and possibly approve Rolling Timbers Subdivision located in Pct.1, Overton, Texas.
(7) Discuss and possibly approve the resolution for Joint Election Henderson ISD, City of Overton, Gregg Co. ESD Dist. 1 and Rusk Co. ESD Dist. 1
(8) Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for August 2023:
a. Rusk Co. Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 and 4
b. Rusk Co. Constable Pct. 1
c. Rusk Co. Airport
d. Rusk Co. Community Coordinator
e. Rusk Co. Library
(9) Discuss and possibly approve the following utility/pipeline requests:
1. City of Reklaw proposes to place 1” water line in a 2” case under the right-of-way of CR 4248, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
2. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within or along/within the right-of-way of CR 417D, in Pct.4, Rusk County, Texas.
3. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 466D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
4. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 406 and 406A, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
5. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 405D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
6. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 407, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
7. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 415, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
8. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 402, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
9. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 474, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
10. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 475, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
11. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 473A, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
12. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 459, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
13. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 468, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
14. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 414, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
15. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 433, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
16. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 438, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
17. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” ductalong/within the right-of-way of CR 413, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
18. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 411D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
19. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 465D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
20. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 464, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
21. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 463D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
22. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 462, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
23. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 4257D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
24. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 4255, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
25. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 401, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
26. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 4186, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
27. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 4192, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
28. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 4193D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
29. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 4191, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
30. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 4187, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas. 31. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place along/within the right-of-way of CR 4185, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas. 32. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 476, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
33. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of 478, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
34. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 472, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
35. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 460, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
36. 4. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 454, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
37. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 444D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
38. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 442D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
39. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct along/within the right-of-way of CR 420D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
40. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 415, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
41. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. proposes to place a fiber optic cable in a 1.5” duct under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 409D, in Pct. 4, Rusk County, Texas.
(10) Public Comment-no action to be taken-limit 3 minutes
(11) Approve the payment of bills.
(12) Adjournment.