Hello Toni,

I have been laid-off. My husband, Art, who is 70, has been covered under my company’s insurance for the past 10 years. I have opted not to take my company’s COBRA offer, because I can get an equivalent monetary pay out that should cover my insurance premiums for more than a year. (I am 64 and have gotten quotes from the insurance marketplace in my state.)

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription