JUNE TOP AMBASSADOR AND SILVER STAR

Roxanne Nayfa works for Angel Care Hospice and is responsible for community education, Bereavement Counselor, and she is a Chaplain. She has been with Angel Care for ten years. She has been in varying areas of healthcare for thirty years.

Roxanne holds a degree in Applied Science. She specializes in education and training in bereavement counseling. Roxanne provides support to the family and friends of those persons that have lost someone. That first year is sometimes very difficult, and Roxanne is there to help to guide those grieving persons for however long is necessary.

She is active with suicide prevention, counseling and care. She provides support to bereavement support groups in Rusk County and other surrounding communities. She is very active in the community.

Roxanne has a son and daughter that she enjoys spending time with. She is Past President of the Troup Rotary and was on the Board for the Youth Association for twelve years. She served on multiple athletic boards throughout the last 25 years. She takes great pride in raising funds for scholarships each year. She taught swimming for sixteen years. She continues her service to children by teaching teen girls in her church.

Roxanne is a member of the TWCO (Troup Women’s Civic Organization), and is a member of the Lion’s Club in Henderson. She is a Henderson Area Chamber Ambassador. Roxanne is currently serving on the Henderson Chamber Board.