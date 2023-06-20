JUNE TOP AMBASSADOR AND SILVER STAR

Suzanne Cross is the Silver Star for the month of June 2023. She has been a resident of Henderson for 50 plus years. Cross recently entered a new chapter in her life called retirement. She has three sons, three daughter-in-laws and two grandchildren. Cross is a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoys playing board games with her friends. She is also a member of the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Rusk County. Cross enjoys being with her family and their activities.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second Baptist Church
- Commissioner Dawn Buckingham encourages Texans to prepare pets, livestock for natural disasters
- Tatum Police, Rusk County Sheriff asks for help identifying robbery suspects
- First Presbyterian Church
- SWEPCO responds to disaster recovery from Thursday evening storms
- Emmanuel Baptist Church
- Rusk County ESD #1 Agenda
- Hillview Baptist Church
- Yehovah Shalom
- Arraignments
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.