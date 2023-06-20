JUNE TOP AMBASSADOR AND SILVER STAR

Suzanne Cross is the Silver Star for the month of June 2023. She has been a resident of Henderson for 50 plus years. Cross recently entered a new chapter in her life called retirement. She has three sons, three daughter-in-laws and two grandchildren. Cross is a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoys playing board games with her friends. She is also a member of the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Rusk County. Cross enjoys being with her family and their activities.