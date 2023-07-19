June Top Ambassador

Charles Helton

Charles Helton is the Ambassador for the month of June 2023.

Helton is a Lieutenant with the Henderson Police Department and serves as Community Outreach, and also serves as Community Relations Coordinator for National Night Out.

He served as Chamber President 2021 – 2022 and has continued volunteering his services to the Chamber. Charles also serves on Rusk County Welfare Board, East Texas 100 Club and is a member of Henderson Lions Club.

