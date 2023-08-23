July Top Ambassador and Silver Star

Sue Plummer is the top Ambassador for the month of July 2023.

She is a graduate of Henderson High School, Kilgore College and the School of Bank Marketing of Colorado.

She has been employed for 49 years with VeraBank formerly Citizens National Bank.

Plummer is a board member of United Way of Rusk County, member of the Henderson’s Woman’s Forum and the Varied Arts Club. She is a member of First Baptist Church.

In her spare time, she has a booth with miscellaneous gifts inside Kelly B’s on the Square and she does monogramming.

Sue enjoys attending functions of the Chamber and meeting new businesses that come to Henderson at their ribbon cuttings.