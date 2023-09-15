The Texas Commission on Jail Standards returned a response of non-complaint for the Rusk County Jail following a July 23 inmate death.
On Sunday afternoon, July 23, a member of Rusk County Jail staff noticed that 61-year old Johnny Bradley, who had been in custody since February, was unresponsive on his bed and immediately administered CPR. Bradley was transported by ambulance to UT Health in Henderson where he was pronounced deceased.
The events prompted an Inspection Requirements Review and Jail Inspection Report by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards which resulted in a notice of non-compliance for the Rusk County Jail.
According to SECTION 275.1 of the Texas Administrative Code, every facility shall have the appropriate number of jailers at the facility 24 hours each day. Facilities shall have an established procedure for documented, face-to-face observation of all inmates by jailers no less than once every 60 minutes. Observation shall be performed at least every 30 minutes in areas where inmates known to be assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or who have demonstrated bizarre behavior are confined.
The documentation and video review reported that while jailers made observational rounds, they did not view the inmate face-to-face as required by minimum jail standards.
Corrective action must have been implemented upon receipt of the notice. Once compliance is asserted the jail will be removed from the list of TCJS Non-Compliant Jail list.