The Henderson ISD Education Foundation celebrated its silver jubilee with all the glitz and glamor that 25 years of service affords.
Henderson educators from the past and present, and supportive citizens turned out in their gala finest Saturday evening to the equally glitzy Henderson Civic Center. The well-dressed guests mingled with old friends and new acquaintances over champagne and hors d’oeuvres as yesterdays hits and contemporary classics were played, with local legend Sandra Siler tickling the ivories.
Golden-voiced emcee and HISD School Board member, Travis Orr reminded guests of the night’s silent auction and recognized community leaders and elected officials in attendance.
“How exciting it is to be and celebrate 25 years of the Education Foundation,” said Foundation Director Stacey Johnson, kicking off the night’s events. “Who would’ve thought when this started in 1998 that we would be here tonight.” She would later be honored with a special Tradition of Excellence plaque for her dedication to Henderson ISD.
HISD’s Most Influential Teachers were honored with 33-year veteran teacher Tracy Allen and Teacher of the Year Suellen Perry taking to the stage.
“I’ve been teaching school for a long time, you can tell that by looking,” joked Allen. “In that time I’ve had a lot of years to reflect on just want teaching is and one of the things that I’ve become convinced of is that teaching is as much as anything an exercise in casting bread upon waters.”
He continued to explain that some of his biggest rewards and grandest achievements came from nominations by students he never recognized he’d impacted. The ripples of his well-intentioned teachings reaching students often left to their own devices due to their lack of struggle, those students “who did quietly excellent jobs.”
“The Education Foundation grants make a huge impact in the classroom, for the students and the teachers,” Perry said. “Those grants allow teachers to get those projects, the technology, the special resources that allow us to connect with students in the classroom that may have otherwise slipped under the radar, or to take learning into the real world.”
Perry remarked on the lack of necessary funding for districts throughout the nation and while showing appreciation for administrators and school board members, couldn’t help but to cast compliments to members of the Education Foundation for their role in improving the educational experience for students and teachers alike.
Henderson native and proud HISD Graduate, Representative Trent Ashby revisited a few of his hilariously awkward High School moments reminding classmates that he’d been bad at basketball saying, “Clay Freeman’s daddy, Coach Freeman, cut me from the Freshman basketball team.”
Henderson Middle School was surprised and delighted to receive a $10,000 grant from the HISD Education Foundation.
This funding will allow HMS educators to build a makerspace on the campus. “A makerspace is a collaborative learning environment where students can explore, create, and innovate,” explained HMS representatives on an appreciative post later in the evening. “The makerspace will be available to all students on our campus. They will have activities such as Ozobot robots to learn coding, Squishy Circuits to see how electrical circuits work, a 3D printer, strategy based games, art projects, a Lego wall, and many other activities. We look forward to seeing this space take shape and watching our students learn and create.”