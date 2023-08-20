Rusk County AgriLife Extension Service, with the help of grants from Texas and Rusk County Farm Bureaus and volunteers from area Master Gardeners, Liz Cross and members of the L.E.A.N. Coalition are excited for another year of Learn, Grow, Eat, and Go courses taking place in Rusk County schools.
Volunteers at the Full Armor Christian Academy gardens were ecstatic to see their well-tended cotton plants producing seed and fiber. Part of last year’s LGEG! curriculum students planted and tended the cotton, loofah, corn, potatoes and peas that are still showing signs of life and will continue those curriculum lessons.
“There’s just so much to teach out of this,” said green thumbed guru and Master Gardener Becky Rountree. “From seed, to harvest, to clothes on their back, there are endless lessons growing in these raised beds.”
At the Full Armor Christian Academy LGEG! gardens, Cross secured grant funding on behalf of the L.E.A.N. Coalition of Rusk County. The $500 grant was provided by Texas Farm Bureau and Ag in the Classroom’s Garden Grant Program and was created to support schools and organizations who strive to help students understand the source of their food, fuel, and fiber and to help Texas school children gain a greater knowledge and appreciation of agriculture.
The local Rusk County Farm Bureau provided an additional matching $500 to the grant.
Laneville ISD Third and Fourth Grade classes, which are held Monday and Wednesday, will start on September 25 and run through December 6. Full Armor Christian Academy classes will have the same schedule.
Tatum and Leverett’s Chapel Third Graders will start their Tuesday and Thursday classes on September 26. Class completion will land on December 7, 2023.
Rusk County Home School Cooperative Third and Fifth Graders will begin their Thursday classes on September 7, to run through November 16.
New to the LGEG! curriculum will be Tatum’s Little Eagles PreSchool weekly classes starting September 25 through October 20, 2023.
The LGEG program helps to address health issues such as obesity and diabetes that affect millions of Texans, and it combines academics with gardening, nutrition-oriented food experiences, physical activity and group engagement.
LGEG is a 10-week (2 classes per week) interactive classroom-to-garden experience with four program components: LEARN – has to do with the classroom curriculum activities that teaches the students about growing vegetables and the nutrition information of vegetables; GROW – has to do with participation in growing a vegetable garden; EAT – has to do with the nutrition component and focuses on teaching nutritional value of foods; GO – teaches the importance of physical activity (and how working in a garden can provide exercise.)
Funding for the LGEG program to purchase such items as gardening supplies, tools, and educational materials is provided by several sources and includes the “Better Living for Texans” program — a statewide nutrition education program for adults and youth and is under the umbrella of the Family and Community Health Program of Texas A&M AgriLife.
Funding is also provided by the Rusk County L.E.A.N. Coalition and the United Way of Rusk County.
When the program first began back in 2017, United Healthcare provided funding for the lumber to construct the first of the raised garden beds.
Volunteers that assist with the program, to include teaching lessons and assisting on the garden workdays, are members of the Rusk County LEAN Coalition, Rusk County Master Gardeners, and Keep Henderson Beautiful.