The Henderson Rotary Club celebrated a highly successful year at the annual officer installation on June 22, with a keynote address and installation ceremony by Rotary Past District Governor Lee Montgomery.
Past Division Governor, Lee Montgomery, congratulated Jeri Gaddis as the outgoing president for her year of outstanding service. Lee Montgomery, PDG, delivering the keynote address at new officer installation.
The passing of the Gavel from Jeri Gaddis, 2022-2023 president, to the incoming 2023-2024 president, John Henson.
Incoming 2023-2024 officers are David Higgs—Sergeant-at-Arms, Lee Montgomery—Past District Governor, Angie Keen—Secretary, Jeri Geddis—Treasurer, John Henson—President
The presentation of the Plaque of Appreciation for Past President Jeri Gaddis made by President Henson.
