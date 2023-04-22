Henderson Police Chief, Chad Taylor, stood before the Henderson City Council to honor the lifesaving response of three of his HPD officers in Tuesday’s regularly called meeting.
Henderson Police Officers, Jackson Jones, Sgt. Bryan Graham, and Tony Villalobos were recognized for their heroic response to an emergency call for an unresponsive female in August.
Firefighters and EMTs from the Henderson Fire Department arrived on the scene prepared to perform life-saving procedures only to find that Jones, Graham, and Villalobos were on the scene performing CPR and had previously connected an AED. Members of the HFD, including Assistant Chief Sonny Ybarra, complemented these officers recognizing that this is not typically the work of a police officer and their quick call to action was appreciated.
“They advised that due to what they did they helped prolong this woman’s life and she survived her incident,” explained Taylor. “I think these things need to be recognized. I appreciate you all.”
Mayor Fullen and all in attendance expressed their gratification for a police force so willing to go above and beyond to protect the community.
Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen read a proclamation designating May as Preservation Month on behalf of the Landmark Preservation Committee.
“The maintaining of the historic district has value and is monumental to the continuing preservation of Henderson’s historic nine block district,” read Fullen. “Community support for this recognition is very high and supported by citizens of Henderson.”
“We’re proud to be a Main Street City,” Fullen continued. “We’re proud to have our historic downtown.”
A second public hearing was opened to discuss the voluntary annexation application of 25.119 acres into the city limits located at 1702 Industrial Drive, property currently owned by HEDCO. No comments or questions were brought forth on the consideration.
An interlocal agreement amendment was brought before the council with Chief Taylor returning to the podium to request approval for the purchase of a police-issue Tahoe for School Resource Officer, Detective Brittany Dooley. Under the amendment Henderson ISD agrees to fund 75% of the purchase. During the summer months, Dooley will continue to utilize the vehicle on HPD business.
Council unanimously approved the amendment.
Rezoning for multiple properties within the city was brought before the council by Billy Hughes, City of Henderson Planning and Zoning Coordinator.
Property along Kilgore Drive and Millville will be rezoned from multi-family to general commercial to allow the group to pursue commercial ventures on the property. A second property located at 100 Zeid Blvd, previously sold to Bane Investments will be rezoned to general commercial from a planned development status.
“By removing himself from the planned development he is not required to abide by the ordinance set forth for the established land,” explained Hughes. This change will allow BIH to maintain or construct the properties parking and street without impact from the HOA connected to the planned development.
Property along Longview Drive will be rezoned to multifamily allowing property owners to build a complex of duplexes. These new structures could serve to benefit students of the nearby Texas Baptist Institute & Seminary, creating extra lodging close to the campus.
Hughes also reported to council that the City-wide Clean Up held earlier in the month was a huge success. More than 40 tons of debris was hauled from dumpsters provided for the event. 262 vehicles crossed the gates bringing more than 150 used tires and nearly 100 electronic items for destruction.
Public Utilities Director, Randy Boyd, updated Council on the progress of the expansive meter changing project.
He hopes to expand the current single crew to a larger group from the last week of April and into May. These added hands could see the program complete by the end of July.
