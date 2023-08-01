The book of Moses: Deuteronomy

In this last book of the Torah (first five books of the Bible), Moses recounts the dramatic history of the 40-year Exodus from Egypt, the revelation of God at Sinai, and the tumultuous journey through the wilderness—all as the Israelites stand on the cusp of the Promised Land. Moses’s final speech is more than a review of past events; it presents revolutionary ideas about politics, society, and theology that have reverberated throughout Christian, Jewish and world history.

