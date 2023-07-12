The “3-Day tour” that turned into a 40-year wandering through the wilderness: In the book of Exodus, Moses went to Pharaoh and asked for permission for the Israelites to go into the wilderness to celebrate a festival before God. Pharaoh, of course, stubbornly refused to give his slaves the time off, until eventually the children of Israel were dramatically thrust out of Egypt, and their wilderness adventure lasted a lot longer than three days – it took 40 years! The book of Numbers chronicles many of their adventures and misadventures during those 40 wilderness years of testing. The Hebrew name for the book is Bemidbar which means “In the wilderness”.

We’ve been studying this book in depth in for 5 weeks and then in July, we will complete the Torah portions of Numbers by mid-month and then delve into the book of Deuteronomy over the last two weeks of July.

