The book of Moses: Deuteronomy
In this last book of the Torah (first five books of the Bible), Moses recounts the dramatic history of the 40-year Exodus from Egypt, the revelation of God at Sinai, and the tumultuous journey through the wilderness—all as the Israelites stand on the cusp of the Promised Land. Moses’ final speech is more than a review of past events; it presents revolutionary ideas about politics, society, and theology that have reverberated throughout Christian, Jewish and world history.
In English, the name of the book is Deuteronomy, which comes from Greek meaning “second reading” or recounting of the instructions of God.
In Hebrew the name of the book is Devarim which means “words”, are the final words of Moses written during the last 30 days of his life. This Book of Moses is a series of speeches to recap of the instructions and reminders that he gave to the children of Israel to remember and to really hear what God had to say: “Hear O Israel!” that they might follow him as they conquer the land of Canaan (under Joshua’s leadership), possess it and ultimately to be able to keep it.
At noon, we will have an additional teaching using the book, the Truth: Reformation 2.0. What if God’s laws are essential to the New Covenant and tied to the very purpose of life? What if they reveal more of Jesus’s example for us to follow? What if the law of God is a perfect reflection of who He is, allowing us to know Him in a deeper way than ever before?
The Truth: Reformation 2.0 is a lighthearted, hard-hitting apologetics resource written to equip observant believers to understand and defend their faith using Scripture
Join us each Saturday (Sabbath) at 10 a.m. and dig through the scriptures like the Bereans, Acts 17:10-12 “…now the Berean Jews were of more noble character…for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true….” We enjoy a robust and interactive study approach to the scriptures, encouraging all to ask questions and to offer personal insights.
We have come to know and understand that Yeshua/Jesus, our Messiah, sprang out of His foundational upbringing, the Hebrew Scriptures/the Old Testament. We are finding that in the Old Testament is the New Testament concealed – the New Testament is the Old Testament revealed.
