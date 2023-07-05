The “3-Day tour” that turned into a 40-year wandering through the wilderness:
In the book of Exodus, Moses went to Pharaoh and asked for permission for the Israelites to go into the wilderness to celebrate a festival before God. Pharaoh, of course, stubbornly refused to give his slaves the time off, until eventually the children of Israel were dramatically thrust out of Egypt, and their wilderness adventure lasted a lot longer than three days – it took 40 years! The book of Numbers chronicles many of their adventures and misadventures during those 40 wilderness years of testing. The Hebrew name for the book is Bemidbar which means “In the wilderness”.
We’ve been studying this book in depth in for 5 weeks and then in July, we will complete the Torah portions of Numbers by mid-month and then delve into the book of Deuteronomy over the last two weeks of July.
Highlights of the remaining portion of Numbers are, the reverse curse by the pagan prophet Balak, The bold and courageous act of Phinehas ending with a summary of their departures from camping sites going all the way back to where they started in Ramses of Egypt and much, much more.
The book of Deuteronomy, the Hebrew name for it is Devarim which means “words”, are the final words of Moses written during the last 30 days of his life. This Book of Moses is a summary of the whole 40-year adventure and a recap of the instructions and reminders that he gave to the children of Israel.
Join us each Saturday (Sabbath) at 10 a.m. and dig through the scriptures like the Bereans, Acts 17:10-12 “…now the Berean Jews were of more noble character…for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true….” We enjoy a robust and interactive study approach to the scriptures, encouraging all to ask questions and to offer personal insights.
We have come to know and understand that Yeshua/Jesus, our Messiah, sprang out of His foundational upbringing, the Hebrew Scriptures/the Old Testament. We are finding that in the Old Testament is the New Testament concealed — the New Testament is the Old Testament revealed.
Yehovah Shalom is a Messianic-Christian fellowship of believers near the Good Springs area, 7 miles WSW of Henderson off of US HWY 79 at 9370 CR 444D, Henderson, TX. 903-649-0594. Find and follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AbadMelech