In June, we are continuing an in-depth series expounding on the book of Numbers, which is about the experience of the children of Israel in the desert after the Exodus and during the 40 years of wandering through the wilderness learning lessons after lesson of how to become the people of God prior to entering the promised land of Canaan.
The book of Numbers would be an incredibly depressing book if not for the thrilling notes of grace and mercy woven within and throughout it. Numbers (in Hebrew the name is “Bemidbar” which means “in the wilderness”), follows the Israelites’ journey through the wilderness, a forty year trek that would test their dependence and trust in the God who had broken their chains of slavery in Egypt and miraculously delivered them through water through the Red Sea to freedom. Spoiler alert: They fail this test. Repeatedly.
Despite their inclination towards wandering (both literally and metaphorically), God shows up again and again, telling his own story of his love, his justice, his mercy, and — if you look hard enough — glimpses of his future one-and-done act of chain breaking deliverance that would happen through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Join us each Saturday (Sabbath) at 10AM and dig through the scriptures like the Bereans, Acts 17:10-12 “…now the Berean Jews were of more noble character…for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true….” We enjoy a robust and interactive study approach to the scriptures, encouraging all to ask questions and to offer personal insights.
We have come to know and understand that Yeshua/Jesus, our Messiah, sprang out of His foundational upbringing, the Hebrew Scriptures/the Old Testament. We are finding that in the Old Testament is the New Testament concealed – the New Testament is the Old Testament revealed.
Yehovah Shalom is a growing Messianic-Christian fellowship of believers of all ages near the Good Springs area, 7 miles WSW of Henderson off of US HWY 79 at 9370 CR 444D, Henderson, TX. 903-649-0594