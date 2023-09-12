The fall feasts of the LORD and the conclusion of the book of Moses: Deuteronomy
The annual fall festivals that the LORD commanded and ordained for Israel and outlined in Leviticus 23 to be kept forever in their generations will begin with the Feast of Trumpets on September 16 with a special high day service at our regular 10 AM Sabbath meeting time, followed by a ‘pot blessing’ meal at noon.
Monday, September 25, is the day of Atonement, observed in our homes with our families, and then the seven days of the Feast of Tabernacles which will begin September 30, Saturday, with our 10 AM service.
Finishing the book of Deuteronomy:
In this last book of the Torah (first five books of the Bible), Moses recounted the dramatic history of the 40-year Exodus from Egypt, the revelation of God at Sinai, and the tumultuous journey through the wilderness—all as the Israelites stand on the cusp of the Promised Land.
In Hebrew the name of the book is Devarim which means “words”, are the final words of Moses written during the last 30 days of his life. This Book of Moses is a series of speeches to recap of the instructions and reminders that he gave to the children of Israel to remember and to really hear what God had to say: “Hear O Israel!” that they might follow him as they conquer the land of Canaan (under Joshua’s leadership), possess it and ultimately to be able to keep it.
We have come to know and understand that Yeshua/Jesus, our Messiah, sprang out of His foundational upbringing, the Hebrew Scriptures/the Old Testament. We are finding that in the Old Testament is the New Testament concealed, the New Testament is the Old Testament revealed.
