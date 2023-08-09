Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 5:1-54 Christ Heals the Paralytic Man
1. After this there was a feast of the Jews, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem. 2. Now there is in Jerusalem by the Sheep Gate a pool, which is called in Hebrew, Bethesda, having five porches. 3. In these lay a great multitude of sick people, blind, lame, paralyzed, waiting for the moving of the water. 4. For an angel went down at a certain time into the pool and stirred up the water; then whoever stepped in first, after the stirring of the water, was made well of whatever disease he had. 5. Now a certain man was there who had an infirmity thirty-eight years. 6. When Jesus saw him lying there, and knew that he already had been in that condition a long time, He said to him, “Do you want to be made well?” 7. The sick man answered Him, “Sir, I have no man to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up; but while I am coming, another steps down before me.” 8. Jesus said to him, “Rise, take up your bed and walk.” 9. And immediately the man was made well, took up his bed, and walked. The Sabbath or seventh day was to be Holy a day of rest. Because after six days of Creation God rested. The Jews added a lot of Rules Not intended by God. “see the book of Deuteronomy” The Jews made it a sin to do any work on The Sabbath day, unless it was approved by their rules. Carrying a bed was not allowed. The Jewish leaders saw the man carrying his bed. They wanted to know why he was doing this? Read John chapter 5 or come Sunday to Second Baptist and hear the rest of the story. This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building. The lesson this Sunday is from Jeremiah 42:7-22 42 The Flight to Egypt Forbidden 1. Now all the captains of the forces, Johanan the son of Kareah, Jezaniah the son of Hoshaiah, and all the people, from the least to the greatest, came near 2. and said to Jeremiah the prophet, “Please, let our petition be acceptable to you, and pray for us to the LORD your God, for all this remnant (since we are left but a few of many, as you can see), 3. that the LORD your God may show us the way in which we should walk and the thing we should do.” 4. Then Jeremiah the prophet said to them, “I have heard. Indeed, I will pray to the LORD your God according to your words, and it shall be, that whatever the LORD answers you, I will declare it to you. I will keep nothing back from you.” 5. So they said to Jeremiah, “Let the LORD be a true and faithful witness between us, if we do not do according to everything which the LORD your God sends us by you. 6. Whether it is pleasing or displeasing, we will obey the voice of the LORD our God to whom we send you, that it may be well with us when we obey the voice of the LORD our God.”