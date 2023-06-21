This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson, taught by our Pastor, will continue our study in the NT Bible passages from 2 Thessalonians in Chapter 2:13-3:05 which connects back to the previous lesson where Paul corrected some “false teaching” that they had head concerning missing “the day of the Lord; thereby missing the return of Jesus”. He then listed some of the things that must happen, like the Rapture of the Church” before God’s day of judgement. The passage today wants the Church aware of dangers and challenges they will face until then. Paul stresses the power of God, the power of our prayers, and the security of Believers who rest in His care. We do not know “when” Christ will return for us and need to be ready every day. We meet in our Fellowship Area beginning at 9:45AM. Sunday School for Children and Youth will be in their respective classrooms taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard.
Our regular Church Service begin at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium at 529 West Main Street. Our pastor, Fred Powell, will Old Testament scriptures about God’s Glory coming to and departing from Israel. Then he will reassure “Christians today in our Nation” that we have assured Faith in our God, our Savior Jesus Christ and The Holy Spirit are in control of our Eternal Future. Christians have a God that Knows the Way “to get us out of any Grave of Sin”.