Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 4:39-54

Verse 39 And many of the Samaritans of that city believed in Him because of the word of the woman who testified, “He told me all that I ever did.” 40 So when the Samaritans had come to Him, they urged Him to stay with them; and He stayed there two days. 41 And many more believed because of His own word. 42 Then they said to the woman, “Now we believe, not because of what you said, for we ourselves have heard Him and we know that this is indeed the Christ, the Savior of the world.” Many Samaritans Believed in Jesus Because of the words of the woman and the things Jesus said himself. Was Jesus The Savior written about in the old Testament? Read John chapter 4 yourself or come Sunday to Second Baptist and hear this life saving message, If you have Questions call me. 903-646-5327 I will be Glad to help you find answers.

