Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 6:41-44 And this is the will of Him who sent Me, that everyone who sees the Son and believes in Him may have everlasting life; and I will raise him up at the last day.” 41. The Jews then complained about Him, because He said, “I am the bread which came down from heaven.” 42. And they said, “Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? How is it then that He says, ‘I have come down from heaven’?” 43. Jesus therefore answered and said to them, “Do not murmur among yourselves. 44. No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him; and I will raise him up at the last day.
Jesus came to Die on the Cross and take away all our Sins and give us a place in Heaven with him. Read chapter 6 and learn how to have eternal life with Him, or come Sunday to Second Baptist and hear how to live forever. If you have Questions call me. 903-646-5327 I will be Glad to help you find answers.
This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building.
The lesson this Sunday is from Jeremiah 50:33-34 33 Thus says the LORD of hosts: “The children of Israel were oppressed, Along with the children of Judah; All who took them captive have held them fast; They have refused to let them go. 34 Their Redeemer is strong; The LORD of hosts is His name. He will thoroughly plead their case, That He may give rest to the land, And disquiet the inhabitants of Babylon. The Lord God Jehovah allows ungodly countries to punish His People but only for a time short time, then they must pay the price for what for what was done to His special People. To learn more come visit Sunday.
Sunday School for Children and youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard.
We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. We are currently In the book of 1 Corinthians.
Wednesday we are studying in the book of 2 Samuel, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both studies are held in our Fellowship Area in the back part of the Church.