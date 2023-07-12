Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 2:1-5 1. On the third day there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there. 2. Now both Jesus and His disciples were invited to the wedding. 3. And when they ran out of wine, the mother of Jesus said to Him, “They have no wine.” 4. Jesus said to her, “Woman, what does your concern have to do with Me? My hour has not yet come.” 5. His mother said to the servants, “Whatever He says to you, do it.”

We would like to have you join us this Sunday and explore what miracles God’s word has to share with us. This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building. The lesson this Sunday is from Jeremiah 29:4-14

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription