Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 2:1-5 1. On the third day there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there. 2. Now both Jesus and His disciples were invited to the wedding. 3. And when they ran out of wine, the mother of Jesus said to Him, “They have no wine.” 4. Jesus said to her, “Woman, what does your concern have to do with Me? My hour has not yet come.” 5. His mother said to the servants, “Whatever He says to you, do it.”
We would like to have you join us this Sunday and explore what miracles God’s word has to share with us. This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building. The lesson this Sunday is from Jeremiah 29:4-14
4 Thus says the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel, to all who were carried away captive, whom I have caused to be carried away from Jerusalem to Babylon: 5 Build houses and dwell in them; plant gardens and eat their fruit. 6 Take wives and beget sons and daughters; and take wives for your sons and give your daughters to husbands, so that they may bear sons and daughters—that you may be increased there, and not diminished. 7And seek the peace of the city where I have caused you to be carried away captive, and pray to the LORD for it; for in its peace you will have peace. (God was saving a remnant of Israel’s people to be protected for the future.)
I hope this Sunday you will join us. Love to have you, come learn more of God’s plans for his people in the days to come.
Sunday School for Children and youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard. We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. We are currently In the book of 1 Corinthians.
Wednesday we are studying in the book of 2 Samuel, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both studies are held in our Fellowship Area in the back part of the Church.