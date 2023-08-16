Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 6:1-30 starting with Verse 5. Then Jesus lifted up His eyes, and seeing a great multitude coming toward Him, He said to Philip, “Where shall we buy bread, that these may eat?” 6. But this He said to test him, for He Himself knew what He would do. 7. Philip answered Him, “Two hundred denarii worth of bread is not sufficient for them, that every one of them may have a little.” 8. One of His disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, said to Him, 9. “There is a lad here who has five barley loaves and two small fish, but what are they among so many?” 10. Then Jesus said, “Make the people sit down.” Now there was much grass in the place. So the men sat down, in number about five thousand. 11. Jesus took the loaves, and when He had given thanks He distributed them to the disciples, and the disciples to those sitting down; and likewise of the fish, as much as they wanted. 12. So when they were filled, He said to His disciples, “Gather up the fragments that remain, so that nothing is lost.” 13. Therefore they gathered them up, and filled twelve baskets with the fragments of the five barley loaves which were left over by those who had eaten. 14Then those men, when they had seen the sign that Jesus did, said, “This is truly the Prophet who is to come into the world.”
Jesus was more than a Prophet he was The Son of God sent into the World that thru Him all men on Earth could be freed of their Sin, and set on a new path of freedom, because they can be forgiven and some day soon go to Heaven for the rest of eternity. I hope that you will and come Sunday to Second Baptist and hear this life saving message, If you have Questions call me. 903-646-5327 I will be Glad to help you find answers. This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building. The lesson this Sunday is from Jeremiah 50:11-20,33-34. starting at Verse 11. “Because you were glad, because you rejoiced You destroyers of My heritage, Because you have grown fat like a heifer threshing grain, And you bellow like bulls, 12. Your mother shall be deeply ashamed; She who bore you shall be ashamed. Behold, the least of the nations shall be a wilderness, A dry land and a desert. 13. Because of the wrath of the LORD She shall not be inhabited, But she shall be wholly desolate. Everyone who goes by Babylon shall be horrified And hiss at all her plagues. 14. “Put yourselves in array against Babylon all around, All you who bend the bow; Shoot at her, spare no arrows, For she has sinned against the LORD. God has allowed Babylon to take over Gods people and land because of their sin against him, they are still his chosen people and Babylon will be punished by God for what was done to his people.
I hope this Sunday you will join us. Love to have you, come learn more of God’s plans for his people in the days to come.
Sunday School for Children and Youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard
We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. We are currently In the book of 1 Corinthians.
Wednesday we are studying in the book of 2 Samuel, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both studies are held in our Fellowship Area in the back part of the Church.