Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 3:1-36 Christ Witnesses to Nicodemus 1. There was a man of the Pharisees named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews. 2. This man came to Jesus by night and said to Him, “Rabbi, we know that You are a teacher come from God; for no one can do these signs that You do unless God is with him.” 3. Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born 1again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” 4. Nicodemus said to Him, “How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter a second time into his mother’s womb and be born?” 5. Jesus answered, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. 6. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. 7. Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ 8. The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear the sound of it, but cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes. So is everyone who is born of the Spirit.”9. Nicodemus answered and said to Him, “How can these things be?” 10. Jesus answered and said to him, “Are you the teacher of Israel, and do not know these things?

(Jesus is about to tell Nicodemus how to be saved) Would you like to be saved? Read the rest of the Chapter. If you have Questions call me. 903-646-5327 I will be Glad to help you find answers.

