Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 3:1-36 Christ Witnesses to Nicodemus 1. There was a man of the Pharisees named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews. 2. This man came to Jesus by night and said to Him, “Rabbi, we know that You are a teacher come from God; for no one can do these signs that You do unless God is with him.” 3. Jesus answered and said to him, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born 1again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” 4. Nicodemus said to Him, “How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter a second time into his mother’s womb and be born?” 5. Jesus answered, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. 6. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. 7. Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ 8. The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear the sound of it, but cannot tell where it comes from and where it goes. So is everyone who is born of the Spirit.”9. Nicodemus answered and said to Him, “How can these things be?” 10. Jesus answered and said to him, “Are you the teacher of Israel, and do not know these things?
(Jesus is about to tell Nicodemus how to be saved) Would you like to be saved? Read the rest of the Chapter. If you have Questions call me. 903-646-5327 I will be Glad to help you find answers.
This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building. The lesson this Sunday is from Jeremiah 31:23-34 God Redeems Verse 23.Thus says the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel: “They shall again use this speech in the land of Judah and in its cities, when I bring back their captivity: ‘The LORD bless you, O home of justice, and mountain of holiness!’ 24. And there shall dwell in Judah itself, and in all its cities together, farmers and those going out with flocks. 25. For I have satiated the weary soul, and I have replenished every sorrowful soul.” 26. After this I awoke and looked around, and my sleep was sweet to me. 27. “Behold, the days are coming, says the LORD, that I will sow the house of Israel and the house of Judah with the seed of man and the seed of beast. 28. it shall come to pass, that as I have watched over them to pluck up, to break down, to throw down, to destroy, and to afflict, so I will watch over them to build and to plant, says the LORD. 29. In those days they shall say no more: ‘The fathers have eaten sour grapes, And the children’s teeth are set on edge.’ 30. But every one shall die for his own iniquity; every man who eats the sour grapes, his teeth shall be set on edge.
I hope this Sunday you will join us. Love to have you, come learn more of God’s plans for his people in the days to come.
Sunday School for Children and youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard
We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. We are currently In the book of 1 Corinthians.
Wednesday we are studying in the book of 2 Samuel, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both studies are held in our Fellowship Area in the back part of the Church.