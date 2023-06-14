Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Its Fathers Day. Do you have to be a biological dad to be the prefect Dad? Joseph was not Jesus’s biological dad but, he was the Perfect dad for a perfect Son. before they came together, Mary was found to be with child of the Holy Spirit. Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not wanting to make her a public example, was minded to put her away secretly. But while he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take to you Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit. And she will bare a Son, and you will call His name JESUS, because He will save His people from their sins.” So all this was done that it might be fulfilled that was spoken by the Lord through the prophet. Then Joseph, being aroused from sleep, did as the angel of the Lord commanded him and took to him his wife and did not know her till she had brought forth her firstborn Son. And he called His name JESUS. Joseph became Jesus adopted father he cared for Mary in every way he could. After the Kings came and brought gifts. When the Lord warned him to go to Egypt. Joseph immediately got up packed up and took Jesus and Mary to Egypt. When The Lord told him to return to Israel, once again Joseph immediately got up and took Mary and Jesus to Israel. Joseph realizing some of Herod’s family was ruling in Israel took extra precaution buy moving back to Galilee. Joseph took cared enough to teach Jesus to be a master Carpenter. Joseph Love Jesus the same as his

biological sons. We honor all the Fathers that love and care for there Family’s. We would like to have you join us this Sunday and explore God’s word together. This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building.

