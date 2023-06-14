Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Its Fathers Day. Do you have to be a biological dad to be the prefect Dad? Joseph was not Jesus’s biological dad but, he was the Perfect dad for a perfect Son. before they came together, Mary was found to be with child of the Holy Spirit. Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not wanting to make her a public example, was minded to put her away secretly. But while he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take to you Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit. And she will bare a Son, and you will call His name JESUS, because He will save His people from their sins.” So all this was done that it might be fulfilled that was spoken by the Lord through the prophet. Then Joseph, being aroused from sleep, did as the angel of the Lord commanded him and took to him his wife and did not know her till she had brought forth her firstborn Son. And he called His name JESUS. Joseph became Jesus adopted father he cared for Mary in every way he could. After the Kings came and brought gifts. When the Lord warned him to go to Egypt. Joseph immediately got up packed up and took Jesus and Mary to Egypt. When The Lord told him to return to Israel, once again Joseph immediately got up and took Mary and Jesus to Israel. Joseph realizing some of Herod’s family was ruling in Israel took extra precaution buy moving back to Galilee. Joseph took cared enough to teach Jesus to be a master Carpenter. Joseph Love Jesus the same as his
biological sons. We honor all the Fathers that love and care for there Family’s. We would like to have you join us this Sunday and explore God’s word together. This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building.
The lesson this Sunday is from Jeremiah 2:1-13 Israel Deserts the LORD
1 A message from the LORD came to me. The LORD said, 2 “Go. Announce my message to the people in Jerusalem.
I want everyone to hear it. Tell them, “Here is what the LORD says. “ ‘I remember how faithful you were to me when you were young. You loved me as if you were my bride. You followed me through the desert. Nothing had been planted there. 3 Your people were holy to me. They were the first share of my harvest. All those who destroyed them were held guilty. And trouble came to their enemies,’ ” announces the LORD. 4 People of Jacob, hear the LORD’s message. Listen, all you tribes of Israel. 5 The LORD says, “What did your people of long ago find wrong with me? Why did they wander so far away from me? They worshiped worthless statues of gods. Then they themselves became worthless.
6 They did not ask, ‘Where is the LORD? He brought us up out of Egypt. He led us through a dry and empty land. He guided us through deserts and deep valleys. It was a land of total darkness where there wasn’t any rain. No one lived or traveled there.’ 7 But I brought you into a land that has rich soil. I gave you its fruit and its finest food. In spite of that, you made my land impure. You turned it into something I hate. 8 The priests did not ask, ‘Where is the LORD?’ Those who taught my law did not know me. The leaders refused to obey me. The prophets prophesied in the name of Baal. They worshiped worthless statues of gods. 9 “So I am bringing charges against you again,” announces the LORD. “And I will bring charges against your children’s children. 10 Go over to the coasts of Cyprus and look. Send people to the land of Kedar and have them look closely. See if there has ever been anything like this. I hope this Sunday you will join us. Love to have you, come sit with me.
Sunday School for Children and youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard. We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 Pm. We are currently In the book of 1 Corinthians. Wednesday we are studying in the book of 1 Samuel, starting at 6:30 Pm. Both studies are held in our Fellowship Area in the back part of the Church.