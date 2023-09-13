Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Bro. Mark Howard will bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 9:1- 5 V. 1 As he went along, he saw a man blind from birth. 2 His disciples asked him, “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?”
3 “Neither this man nor his parents sinned,” said Jesus, “but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him. 4 As long as it is day, we must do the works of him who sent me. Night is coming, when no one can work. 5 While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.”
6 After saying this, he spit on the ground, made some mud with the saliva, and put it on the man’s eyes. 7 “Go,” he told him, “wash in the Pool of Siloam” (this word means “Sent”). So the man went and washed, and came home seeing. This story of the blind man being healed is one of the most Humorous of the bible. The man healed answers the questions ask him in such an innocent way at first. But as the questions get more intense. His answers get more humorous. Jesus Is teaching us that we live in a sinful world, and sometimes bad things happen to good people, and good things happen to bad people. As Christians, we need the Lord to carry us thru the unfair bad times, and He does. Look to Jesus when problems come. Trust in him, he will carry you thru. Read John chapter 9 yourself or come Sunday to Second Baptist and hear this message.
If you have Questions call Bro. Howard at 903-646-5327. I will be glad to help you find answers.
This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship Hall at the back of the building. Our lesson comes from Mark 1:35-45
35 Now in the morning, having risen a long while before daylight, He went out and departed to a solitary place; and there He prayed. 36 And Simon and those who were with Him searched for Him. 37 When they found Him, they said to Him, “Everyone is looking for You.” 38 But He said to them, “Let us go into the next towns, that I may preach there also, because for this purpose I have come forth.” 39 And He was preaching in their synagogues throughout all Galilee, and casting out demons. 40 Now a leper came to Him, imploring Him, kneeling down to Him and saying to Him, “If You are willing, You can make me clean.” 41 Then Jesus, moved with compassion, stretched out His hand and touched him, and said to him, “I am willing; be cleansed.” 42 As soon as He had spoken, immediately the leprosy left him, and he was cleansed. 43 And He strictly warned him and sent him away at once, 44 and said to him, “See that you say nothing to anyone; but go your way, show yourself to the priest, and offer for your cleansing those things which Moses commanded, as a testimony to them.” 45 However, he went out and began to proclaim it freely, and to spread the matter, so that Jesus could no longer openly enter the city, but was outside in deserted places; and they came to Him from every direction. In V. 35 Jesus went out by himself to pray. We pray as a group, but we also need to get out by ourselves and pray. Jesus Healed a Leper of a deadly deforming illness. The man said if you are willing you can heal me. Jesus said I am willing. Reached out and touched him because of his faith. If you are willing Jesus can Heal you. Just reach out in faith Jesus will Heal you from your sins.
Sunday School for Children and youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard. We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. We are currently in the book of 1 Corinthians.
Wednesday we are studying in the book of 2 Samuel, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both studies are held in our Fellowship Area in the back part of the Church.