Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium with Bro. Mark Howard bringing the message.
I hope this Sunday you will join us. Love to have you, come sit with me.
Sunday School for Children and youth will be taught by Sandra Hollis and Pam Howard. We have a Bible study on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Wednesday we are studying in the book of 1 Samuel, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both studies are held in our Fellowship Area in the back part of the Church.
Saturday evening 5 to 6 p.m. the Main Auditorium will be open for Prayer come join us, everyone is welcome.
