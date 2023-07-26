Our regular Church Service begins at 11 a.m. in our main auditorium. Mark will be bring the message from The New Testament Book of John 4:1-38 Christ Ask a women for a drink of water then gives Her Living Water. John 4:5-10 So He came to a city of Samaria which is called Sychar, near the plot of ground that Jacob gave to his son Joseph. 6 Now Jacob’s well was there. Jesus therefore, being wearied from His journey, sat thus by the well. It was about the sixth hour. 7A woman of Samaria came to draw water. Jesus said to her, “Give Me a drink.” 8 For His disciples had gone away into the city to buy food. 9 Then the woman of Samaria said to Him, “How is it that You, being a Jew, ask a drink from me, a Samaritan woman?” For Jews have no dealings with Samaritans. 10 Jesus answered and said to her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.” As Jesus was talking to Her. He told her all about her past all the men she had and many other things about her. She was so amazed and realized that the one she was talking to had to be of God. She went into town and brought all the people out to hear him. Many believed that day. Read John chapter 4 and learn what Jesus can do for you or come Sunday to Second Baptist and hear this life saving message, If you have Questions call me. 903-646-5327 I will be Glad to help you find answers.
This coming Sunday the Adult Sunday School lesson is taught by Bob Jackson. We meet in our Fellowship hall in the back of our building. The lesson this Sunday is from Jeremiah 37:1-21 1Now King Zedekiah the son of Josiah reigned instead of Coniah the son of Jehoiakim, whom Nebuchadnezzar king of Babylon made king in the land of Judah. 2 But neither he nor his servants nor the people of the land gave heed to the words of the LORD which He spoke by the prophet Jeremiah. Jeremiah did as the Lord God told him but the people would not hear the words he was telling them. Because they wanted everything their way. And they suffered for not obeying God. Are people today hearing God? Or are they sitting around like the monkeys, see no evil, hear no evil, do no evil. Think about it what is God telling you to do?