You are hereby notified that a Salary Grievance Committee meeting will be held on Monday August, 28, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in the Rusk County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse Henderson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed;
I. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
II. INVOCATION
III. PUBLIC COMMENT
(1) J. P. Pct. 3 Shannon Burkley — Salary Grievance Hearing
(2) J. P. Pct. 2 Cindy Redmon — Salary Grievance Hearing
(3) J. P. Pct. 5 Jana Enloe — Salary Grievance Hearing
(4) Adjournment