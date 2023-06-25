RUSK COUNTY RURAL RAIL DISTRICT Board of Directors will hold a regularly called meeting at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the HEDCO Board Room at 300 W. Main St, in Henderson.
RUSK COUNTY RURAL RAIL DISTRICT Board of Directors will hold a regularly called meeting at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the HEDCO Board Room at 300 W. Main St, in Henderson.
2. Invocation.
3. Oath of Office to new board member.
4. Consider and act upon election of new officers.
5. Consider and act upon approval of banking signatures for all board members.
6. Consider and take necessary action on:
Minutes for Special Called Meeting of Board of Directors held on March 28, 2023 and
Minutes of Board of Directors meeting held on December 1, 2021
7. Consider and take necessary action on Financials through May 31, 2023.
8. Consider and take necessary action on Pass Through Finance Agreement. (Cloutier)
9. Consider and take necessary action on FRA Crisi Grant Rail Agreement. (Cloutier)
10. Adjourn.
