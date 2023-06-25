RUSK COUNTY RURAL RAIL DISTRICT Board of Directors will hold a regularly called meeting at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the HEDCO Board Room at 300 W. Main St, in Henderson.

1. Call to order.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription