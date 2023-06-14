The Rusk County Emergency Services District No. 1 will be holding a regularly called Monthly Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, to be held at the Henderson Central Fire Station, City of Henderson, 401 W. Main, in Henderson, Texas.
The following agenda items will be discussed, considered and action taken as appropriate:
Any member of the public that wishes to make a public comment must request to be called on prior to the meeting. Requests shall be made to the Secretary/Treasurer of the Board, Gloria Dooley, and comments are limited to 5 minutes per agenda item.
- Call meeting to order and establish a quorum
- Invocation & Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call of Departments
- Consider and approve Minutes of previous meetings
- Consider and approve monthly Financial Report
- Consider and approve monthly Payment of Bills
- Old Business
- Consider, discuss and possibly approve any pending items regarding the remodel of the training facility (to include, but not limited to: Charges for gas service to building; final billing on dirt work & concrete removal; change order to move lights on parking lot; change orders to add retaining wall; change generator to diesel fuel; change order to HVAC ductwork; bids on security system and access control system)
- Consider and possibly approve IT equipment for building (meeting room and command center rooms)
- Consider and possibly approve hiring of grant writer (tabled from May meeting)
- Consider and possibly approve adding basic bathroom (toilet and sink) to station 2 for Carlisle VFD at a cost of approximately $3,700
- Consider and possibly approve purchasing a F250 for use as a First Responder truck
- Consider and possibly approve authorization for Siddons-Martin to do repairs to Crims Chapel VFD pumper/engine a cost of $6,372.63 or $5,628.80
- Consider and possibly approve purchase of a digital repeater for the South Tower