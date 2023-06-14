The Rusk County Emergency Services District No. 1 will be holding a regularly called Monthly Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, to be held at the Henderson Central Fire Station, City of Henderson, 401 W. Main, in Henderson, Texas.

