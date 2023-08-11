RUSK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT will hold a regular meeting at 10 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2023 in the Rusk County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse Henderson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
(1) Discuss and possibly approve the budget amendments and/or transfers.
(2) Pre-approve the August 20th employee payroll.
(3) Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposals for document preservation for the District Clerk’s office.
(4) Discuss and possibly approve to accept bid proposals for gravel for Pct. 3
(5) Vote to Propose the Tax Rate.
(6) Discuss and accept the No-New Revenue Tax Rate, the Voter approved tax rate and the appraisal rolls for the County from Nesha Partin, Rusk County Tax Assessor/Collector office.
(7) Discuss and possibly approve an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Overton.
(8) Discuss and possibly approve the annual audit report from Rusk County ESD #1 as presented by David Burks.
(9) Discuss and possibly approve request from Joan Smith of the Historical Society for funds for a new building.
(10) Discuss and possibly approve the hangar lease between Rusk County and Kevin Purtee for hangar T-15.
(11) Discuss and possibly approve to comp the fuel of the warbirds and formation team on September 23rd during the fly-in.
(12) Discuss and possibly approve for Commissioner Greg Gibson to go onto private property to fix a problem off of State Highway.
(13) Discuss and possibly approve Order of Uniform Election.
(14) Discuss and possibly approve a resolution to voting entitlements of 1475 on the ballot for Rusk County Appraisal District Board of Directors for 2024-2025 term.
(15) Discuss and possibly approve of the hiring of the finalist for the County 4-H Extension Agent.
(16) Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for July 2023:
c. Rusk County Justice of Peace Pct. 1, 2, 3 & 5
d. Rusk County Constables Pct. 1 and 5.
h. Rusk County Community Coordinator
(18) Public comment — no action to be taken — limit 3 minutes.
(19) Approve payment of bills.