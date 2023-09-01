RUSK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT will hold a regular called session at 10 a.m., September 5th, 2023, in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
I.
CALL TO ORDER
II.
INVOCATION
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG
(1) Public Comment -no action to be taken.
(2) Approve employee payroll for September 5, 2023.
(3) Discuss and possibly approve a Constable for the remaining term of Pct. 3 Constable.
(4) Discuss and possibly approve for Tax Assessor/Collector Office to sign a new 2-year contract with Pritchard & Abbott. Kevin Mc Burnett from Pritchard & Abbott will be here to answer any questions.
(5) Discuss and approve the annual review of the Texas Department of Family and Protection Services Title IV-Child Welfare Services.
(6) Discuss and possibly approve to accept $2500.00 from the Texas Book Festival to enhance the non-fiction collection at the Rusk County Library.
(7) Discuss and possibly approve granting permission to Pct. 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut to access private property to address an ongoing drainage issue.
(8) Discuss and possibly approve granting permission to Pct. Commissioner Randy Gaut to access private property to address a leaning tree that endangers traffic on CR 132.
(9) Discuss and possibly approve a free dump day to help citizens with the drought conditions.
(10) Discuss and possibly approve the request from Commissioner Pct. 4 Bennie Whitworth to declare as surplus grinder teeth 500 units.
(11) Discuss and possibly approve Utility Pipeline request:
a. Minden-Brachfield Water Supply proposes to place a 2-inch PVC water line along/within the right-of-way of CR 3143 in Pct. 3, Rusk County Texas.
b. Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association proposes to place a 2” duct incasing fiber optic cable under/across the right-of-way of CR4115, in Pct. 4, Rusk County Texas.
(12) Discuss and possibly approve the order from the District Judge setting the Auditor, Assistant Auditors, and Court reporter’s salary.
(13) Discuss the results of the salary grievance hearings that took place on August 28th, 2023.
(14) PUBLIC HEARING- In ACCORDANCE WITH Sec. (g) and sec. 118.025 of the Local Government Code Rusk County will conduct a public hearing on the plan for funding the preservation and restoration of the County
Clerks’ s records archive.
State time Public Hearing starts:
(15) Adjourn public hearing of County Clerk.
State time Public Hearing adjourned.
(16) Vote to approve the records preservation plan for the County Clerk’s office.
(17) PUBLIC HEARING- Conduct Public Hearing on the Rusk County Budget for the year 2024 pursuant to notice and publication thereof as required by law. The public is invited to attend and participate. State time Public Hearing started:
(18) Discuss year 2024 proposed budget.
(19) Adjourn public hearing on the year 2024 Budget.
State time Public Hearing adjourned:
(20)Vote to adopt the year 2024 Budget. The Commissioners Court may make any changes in the proposed budget that it considers warranted by law and required by the interest of the taxpayers.
(21) Vote to ratify the property tax increase reflected in the budget.
(22) PUBLIC HEARING-Conduct public hearing on the Rusk County Tax Rate for year 2023 Pursuant to notice and publication thereof as required by law. The public is invited to attend and participate.
State time Public Hearing started:
(23) Discuss proposal of tax rate 0.513906 cents per $100 valuation that will raise more revenue from property taxes than the previous year.
(24) Adjourn Public Hearing on the Tax Rate for 2023.
State time Public Hearing Adjourned:
(25) Vote to adopt the 2023 Tax Rate.
(26) Upon approval of adoption of 2023 Tax Rate, approve order to set 2023 Property Tax Rate for Rusk County.
(27) Approve payment of bills.
(28) Adjournment