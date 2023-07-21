RUSK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT will hold a special session at 10 a.m., on July 25, 2023, in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
IV. PLEDGE TO THE TEXAS FLAG
(1) Discuss and possibly approve the budget amendments and/or transfers.
(2) Discuss and possibly approve to authorize the County Judge to execute the Settlement participation and release forms regarding settlement offers from Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart in the matters of County of Rusk v. Purdue Pharma., et al.
(3) Discuss and possibly approve to consider Kirk Kimbrell for appointment to the Rusk County Rural Rail Districts Board.
(4) Discuss and possibly approve Proposed Interlocal Cooperation Contract with City of Tatum, Texas with Pct. 2 to trim tree limbs along Mullins street in the city of Tatum.
(5) Hear from John Henry with South Rusk; Mt. Enterprise and Laneville WSC and possibly approve ARPA funds for additional funding.
(6) Discuss and possibly approve funding to additional Rural Water Supply using ARPA Funds.
(7) Discuss and possibly approve to assign Nesha Partin as the designated officer to calculate the tax rates.
(8) Discuss and possibly approve the Commissioner Court minutes for the month of June 2023:
a. Special Meetings: June 5th and 20th, 2023;
b. Regular Meetings: June 12th, 2023
(9) Discuss and possibly approve the reports for June 2023:
a. Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
(10) Discuss and possibly approve the following utility pipeline requests:
a. Oakland Water Supply proposes to place a road bore for water service under the right-of-way of CR 263. In Pct. 2., Rusk County, Texas.
b. Goodsprings WSC proposes to place a 3” water line on the west side of CR 403 F along/within the right-of-way of CR 403-F, in Pct. 3, Rusk County Texas.
c. Eastex Telephone CO-OP proposes to place a fiber cable under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR. 3191, in Pct. 3, Rusk County, Texas.
d. Eastex Telephone CO-OP proposes to place a fiber cable under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR. 3198, in Pct. 3.
e. Eastex Telephone CO-OP proposes to place a fiber cable under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR. 3262, in Pct. 3.
f Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber optic along the right-of-way of CR 3268, in Pct. 3, Rusk County, Texas.
g. Eastex Telephone Co-op proposes to place a fiber cable along the right-of-way of CR. 3219D, in Pct. 3, Rusk County, Texas.
(11) Public Comment-no action to be taken.
(12) Approve the payment of bills.