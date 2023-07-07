RUSK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT will hold a regular meeting at 10 a.m., Monday July 10, 2023,, in the Rusk County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse Henderson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
(1) Discuss and possibly approve the budget amendments and/or transfers.
(2) Pre-approve the July 20th employee payroll.
(3) Discuss and possibly to authorize the County Judge to execute the Settlement participation and release forms regarding settlement offers from Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart in the mater of Texas opioid multi- district litigation for the County in the matter of County Ruskv. Purdue Pharma, L. P. et al.
(4) Discuss and possibly approve purchase of, including any associated fees and costs, an approximately 6.0-acre tract of land located immediately adjacent to Precinct 2 facilities, which are situated at the corner of FM 1716 and FM 782 in Rusk County, Texas for the construction of a new telecommunications tower, and further authorize the County Judge to execute all necessary documents relating to the closing of this property purchase.
(5) Discuss and possibly approve the request from Friends of the Library would like to apply for grant to fix the windows on the west side of library.
(6) Discuss and possibly approve Pct. 3’s request to go out for bids for gravel.
(7) Discuss and possibly approve Jill Smith to serve another two-year term September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2025 to the Board of Trustees of Community Healthcore.
(8) Discuss and possibly approve the following reports for June 2023:
c. Rusk County Justice of Peace Pct. 1, 3, & 5
d. Rusk County Constables Pct. 1, & 5
h. Rusk County Community Coordinator
m. Rusk County Environmental Specialist Quarterly Report
(9) Discuss and possibly approve the utility/pipeline requests:
a. Allen Cook proposes to place a 3” water line under/across or along/within the right-of-way of CR 132, in Pct. 1, Rusk County, Texas.
b. Chalk Hill Special Utility District proposes to place 1” PVC watermain encased in 2” PVC under/across the right-of-way of CR 2116, in Pct. 2, Rusk County, Texas.
c. SQUAN (Frontier Contractor proposes to place a buried communication drop along/within the right-of- way of CR 308, in Pct. 3, Rusk County, Texas.
(10) Public comment — no action to be taken — limit 3 minutes.
(11) Approve payment of bills.