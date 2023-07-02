RUSK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT will hold a special called meeting at 10 a.m., July 5, 2023, in the County Courtroom, First Floor, Rusk County Courthouse, Henderson, Texas at which time the following subjects will be discussed, considered, passed or adopted, to-wit;
(1) Discuss and possibly approve the budget amendments and/or transfers.
(2) Approve the employee payroll for July 5th, 2023.
(3) Discuss and possibly approve Letter Regarding Transfer of Land from Luminant to Rusk County.
(4) Discuss and possibly approve the reappointment of Gloria Dooley on ESD Board for Pct.3; and James Dukes reappointment on the ESD Board for Pct. 4 position.
(5) Discuss and possibly approve the donation of sand to Pct. 4.
(6) Discuss and possibly approve to give permission to Commissioner Pct. 4 to go onto private property to fix an erosion problem off of CR. 438.
(7) Discuss and possibly approve to give permission to Commissioner Pct. 2 to go onto private property to fix a leaning tree off of CR. 2159C.
(8) Discuss and possibly approve to allocate ARPA Fund amounts to R&B Projects.
(9) Discuss and possibly approve utility pipeline requests:
a. SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) proposes to place a buried Communications Drop along/within the right-of-way of CR 171, in Pct. 1, Rusk County, Texas.
b. SQUAN (Frontier Contractor) proposes to place a buried Communications Drop along/within the right-of-way of CR 2105, in Pct. 2, Rusk County, Texas.
(10) Public Comment-no action to be taken.
(11) Approve the payment of bills.