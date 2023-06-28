All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
This Sunday, July 2, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group concluding a special two-part study titled “Commentary & Explanation of the LSB Divine Service Settings,” an in-depth look at and explanation of the historic Christian liturgy as it is used at Pilgrim.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the date is the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Jeremiah 28:5-9, which in part tells about prophets who truly and falsely declare “peace”. Part of a more-or-less continuous reading of Romans, the Epistle Reading is Romans 7:1-13, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul discusses being released from the law. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 10:34-42, in which Jesus says that He came to bring not peace but division. And, the Hymn of the Day is Sigismund von Birken’s seventeenth-century hymn, translated in the twentieth-century, altered and titled, as we have it, “Let Us Ever Walk with Jesus”, which hymn is said to be largely-based on Matthew 16:24; 1 Peter 4:12-13; Matthew 10:38-39; and Romans 6:2-5, 8.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.