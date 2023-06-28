All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.

This Sunday, July 2, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group concluding a special two-part study titled “Commentary & Explanation of the LSB Divine Service Settings,” an in-depth look at and explanation of the historic Christian liturgy as it is used at Pilgrim.

