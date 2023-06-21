All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
This Sunday, June 25, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group beginning a special two-part study titled “Commentary & Explanation of the LSB Divine Service Settings,” an in-depth look at and explanation of the historic Christian liturgy as it is used at Pilgrim.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, Pilgrim is commemorating the Presentation of the Augsburg Confession, the event in 1530 that in some ways marked the distinctly Lutheran Church as the continuation of the catholic Church of all times and places. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Nehemiah 8:1-12, which in part tells of Ezra and Nehemiah’s involvement in special reading of God’s Word to the faithful people of their day. The Epistle Reading is 1 Timothy 6:11b-16, which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul describes Jesus’s making the good confession before Pontius Pilate and calls for Timothy to continue to make the good confession in his circumstances. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 10:26-33, in which Jesus in part tells His followers not to fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. And, the Hymn of the Day is the Rev. Stephen P. Starke’s twenty-first-century hymn, “Brave Hearts Made Bold, God’s Truth Confessed”, which hymn is said to be based on Psalm 26; Nehemiah 8:10; 1 Timothy 6:13-14; and Matthew 10:26-33.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.