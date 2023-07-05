All are invited to and welcome at in-person and on-line Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our on-line address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 25, the account of St. Paul before the governor Festus, King Agrippa, and his sister Bernice.
This Sunday, July 9, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Sixth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Zechariah 9:9-12, which, in part, tells of the King coming with salvation. Part of a more-or-less continuous reading of Romans, the Epistle Reading is Romans 7:14-25a, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul describes his sinful nature and redeemed nature at war within him and tells of how God delivers him through Jesus Christ. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 11:25-30, in which Jesus those who labor and are heavy laden to come to Him for rest. And, the Hymn of the Day is Horatius Bonar’s nineteenth-century hymn, altered and titled, as we have it, “I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say”, which hymn is said to be largely based on John 6:35; Matthew 11:28-29; John 7:36; 8:12. Over the years, the hymn text has been set to a number of different hymn tunes, and we sing the text to a tune by contemporary Lutheran composer Amanda Husberg.
