All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 27, the beginning of St. Paul’s voyage to Rome.
This Sunday, August 13, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Isaiah 56:1, 6-8, in which the Lord through Isaiah promises salvation for foreigners, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 11:1-2a, 13-15, 28-32, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Paul speaks of God’s offer of salvation to both Jews and Gentiles. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 15:21-28, Jesus’s having mercy on a Canaanite woman and praising her great faith. And, the Hymn of the Day is largely John Oxenham’s (a pen name of William Arthur Dunkerly’s) twentieth-century text, originally for a musical dramatizing the spread of the Gospel, altered and titled, as we have it, “In Christ There Is No East and West”. One original stanza has been replaced with a more-inclusive stanza by Mark A. Jeske, and another by Michael A. Perry has been added from a hymn he wrote using Oxenham’s first line. The hymn text is said to be largely based on Galatians 3:26-29; Colossians 3:11-17; and John 10:116; 17:11. The hymn’s tune, MCKEE, is an African American spiritual adapted by Harry T. Burleigh in the twentieth century for Oxenham’s hymn text.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about the congregation. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.