All are invited to and welcome at in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library our Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” continues with Acts 28, St. Paul’s time on Malta the last leg of his voyage to Rome.
This Sunday, September 10, after 9:15 a.m. Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, in the fourth major section, which deals with God’s gift of righteousness’s being vindicated in history.
And, for our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the day on the Church Calendar is the Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost. The appointed Old Testament Reading is Genesis 50:15-21, Joseph’s forgiving his brothers, and the Epistle Reading is Romans 14:1-12, the Divinely-inspired St. Paul’s discussion for the Romans of those weak in faith. The Gospel Reading is Matthew 18:21-35, Peter’s precipitating and Jesus’s telling the so-called Parable of the Unforgiving Servant. And, the Hymn of the Day is Bianco de Siena’s fourteenth or fifteenth-century hymn text, translated by Richard F. Littledale in the nineteenth century, and titled, as we have it, “Come Down, O Love Divine”. The hymn text is said to be largely based on Romans 5:5; Ezra 36:26-28; John 14:16; and Romans 15:13.
Feel free to visit www.pilgrimlc.org for more information about Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord’s Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals’ homes, or wherever else it may need to happen (email pastor@pilgrimlc.org or call/text 903-984-4333).
Our mission is to glorify God by receiving the forgiveness of sins by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and sharing that salvation through word and deed with those in our midst, in our community, and throughout the world.